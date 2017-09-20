Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Powered Tailgate, Panoramic Sunroof, Meridian Sound System, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, DAB Radio, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, 4x4, Full main dealer service history +++FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++Part Exchange Welcome - Finance Available on Request - Subject to Status + Company Directors' Packages Available - All Vehicle Professionally Valeted and Ready for Collection- Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic registered September 2016 (66) finished in Yulong White with Full Ebony Black Premium leather interior, Perforated Oxford Leather 18 Way Electric Heated and Cooled Front Memory Seats, Deployable Side Steps, Meridian Surround Sound System, Sliding Panoramic Sunroof with Powerblind, Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Powered Tailgate, Electrically Adjustable Heated Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel with Brushed Metal Paddleshifters, 21 Inch Style 5007 Diamond Turned Alloys with Red Brembo Brake Callipers, Keyless Entry and Go, Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, 60/40 Split Heated Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Spare Tyre, Active Roll Control, Xenon Headlamps with Auto High Beam Assist, Privacy Glass, Front Cooled Box, Ebony Carpets, Vehicle Tracking, Start/stop, Adaptive Dynamics, External Black Trim Details.-Service History at Lancaster Wolverhampton on 20/09/17 at 12,045 miles.