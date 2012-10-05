Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Xenon Headlamps, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Media, Harman Kardon, Parking Sensors, Parking Camera, Powered Tailgate, Heated Front Windscreen, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Electric Seats, 4x4, Full service history Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 8 Speed Automatic Paddle Shift registered September 2011 finished in Santorini Black with Ivory Leather Interior and Wood Veneer Trim, Autobiography Body kit, 20 Inch Alloys, Satellite Navigation, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera, Powered Tailgate, DAB Radio, USB IN, AUX IN, Bluetooth Audio, DVD/CD Player, HDD Jukebox, Ivory Perforated Leather Seats, Electric Heated Front Seats, Electric Heated Door Mirrors, Integrated Heated Front Windscreen, Cruise Control, Side Steps, Electric Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Xenon Headlights, Headlamp Washer, Land Rover Heavy Duty Floor Mats, Terrain Response, Spare Wheel, Keyless Entry with Push Button Start, Full Service History at Land Rover at 13,017 on 05/10/12; 25,093 on 22/11/13 and 33,293 on 15/09/14, Imperials at 40,601 on 02/04/15; 2016 service. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors Packages. Fully Valeted, UK Wide Delivery Available, Part Exchange Welcome. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.