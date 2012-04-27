Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, DTV Tuner, Driver Memory, Harman Kardon, Heated Front Windscreen, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Spare Tyre, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Range Rover Sport Revere 3.0 TDV6 HSE Automatic registered April 2011 finished in Fuji White with Full Oxford Perforated Black Leather with Grey Contrast Stitching and Piano Black Trim, Fresh MOT, New Tyres All Round, Surround Cameras, 22 Inch Revere Gloss Black Alloys, Harman Kardon Speaker System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, DTV Tuner, Heated Seats Throughout, Heated Front Windscreen, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Electric Multifunction Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cooled Cubby Box, Keyless Entry and Push Button Start, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Powerfold Heated Door Mirrors, Side Steps in Black, Satellite Navigation with Colour Touchscreen, USB, iPod Connectivity, Bluetooth, Terrain Response, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Spare Wheel, Full Land Rover Service History at Guy Salmon at 7,873 on 27/04/12; Sturgess at 24,629 on 04/06/13 and 38,517 on 06/08/14; Prestige Paisley at 53,324 on 12/04/16; Fresh Oil Service at Harwoods Chichester September 2016. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.