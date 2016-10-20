Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Satellite Navigation, Powered Tailgate, Panoramic Sunroof, Meridian Sound System, High Beam Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated and Cooled Seats, DAB Radio, Cornering Lights, Bluetooth Media, Adaptive Headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Parking Camera, Cruise Control, Xenon Headlamps, Memory Seats, Electric Seats, Keyless Entry, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Twin-Turbo Autobiography Dynamic 8 Speed Automatic registered September 2014 finished in Loire Blue with Contrast Espresso and Ivory Leather interior with Alston Trim Finish, One Owner from New, Dynamic Bumper Styling and Black Power Vents, 18 Way Heated and Cooled Front Memory Windsor Perforated Leather Seats, Heated 60:40 Split Rear Seats, Meridian Surround Audio System, Heated Front Windscreen, Panoramic Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Powered Tailgate, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlamps with Auto High Beam Assist, Heated Leather Electric Multifunction Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, DAB Radio, Satellite Navigation, Active Cornering Enhancement, Adaptive Dynamics, 21 Inch 5 Split Spoke Style 16 Alloys with Red Brake Callipers, Ambience Lighting, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Double Locking, Espresso Leather Edged Premium Carpet Mats, Full Land Rover Service History at Lancaster Berkshire on 20/10/16 at 9,793. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.