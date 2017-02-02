car description

Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Driver Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Powered Tailgate, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Windscreen, Harman Kardon, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury Pack Automatic registered November 2012 finished in Baltic Blue with Cream Leather and Burr Walnut dash, One Owner from New, Keyless Entry and Go, Harman Kardon Audio, Front Heated Electric Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Seats Throughout, Powered Tailgate, Reversing Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 20 Inch Alloys, Heated Front Windscreen, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Media, DAB Radio, Electrically Adjustable Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel with Memory, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Cruise Control, Full Land Rover Service History at Guy Salmon Northampton at 19/11/13 on 15,255; 11/12/14 at 31,684; 23/10/15 at 40,708; 09/11/16 at 53,855. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.