Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Chichester £53,990 53990.00GBP

2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, PO20 7QQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£53,990
car description

Xenon Headlamps, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE registered March 2015 finished in Barolo Black with Ivory and Black Leather interior, just been serviced at Land Rover Chichester, 20 Inch Stormer Sparkle Silver Alloys, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera, Heated Seats Throughout, 14 Way Electric Memory Front Seats, 5 Seats with 60/40 Rear Split Seating, Electric Multi Function Steering Wheel, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Passive Entry with Keyless Start, Hi-Line Audio System, Rear Privacy Glass, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Powerfold Door Mirrors, Adaptive Dynamics, Colour Touchscreen with Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Start/Stop, Terrain Response, Automatic Wipers and Headlights, Full Land Rover Service History. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Accessories

Xenon Headlamps, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, 4x4, Full main dealer service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9831
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    20500 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
