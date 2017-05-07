car description

4x4 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic 3.0 SDV6 7 Seat Automatic MY16 registered March 2016 finished in Loire Blue Metallic with Ivory Full Leather Interior, Suedecloth Headlining, 21 Inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Sliding Panoramic Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Fully Powered Towbar, Meridian Surround Sound System, Four-Zone Climate Control, Heated and Cooled 18-Way Adjustable Front Seats with Memory Function, Heated Rear Seats and Steering Wheel, InControl Apps, Auto High Beam Assist, Heated Windscreen, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Dual-View Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Sensors, Digital TV Receiver. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.