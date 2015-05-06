loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Get an Insurance Quote

Chichester £45,490 45490.00GBP

2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, PO20 7QQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£45,490
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

4x4, Full main dealer service history Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 SE Automatic registered April 2014 (14 reg) finished in Corris Grey with Full Almond Grained Leather Seats with Espresso Leather Facia and Carpets and Dark Brushed Aluminium Finisher; Morzine Headlining; Electrically Deployed Towbar; 16 Way Electric Front Memory Seats; Heated Seats Throughout; Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors; Powered Tailgate; 19 Inch Sparkle Silver Alloys; Heated Steering Wheel; Start/Stop; Heated Front Windscreen; Powerfold Door Mirrors; Cruise Control; Satellite Navigation; Bluetooth; Keyless with Push Button Start; 60:40 Split Rear Foldable Seating; DAB Radio; Ambience Lighting; Spare Tyre. Full Land Rover Service History on 06/05/15 at 12,058; 10/05/16 at 20,373; 04/06/16 at 21,177. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.

Accessories

4x4, Full main dealer service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9973
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on