Chichester £45,490 45490.00GBP
2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, PO20 7QQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom
4x4, Full main dealer service history Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 SE Automatic registered April 2014 (14 reg) finished in Corris Grey with Full Almond Grained Leather Seats with Espresso Leather Facia and Carpets and Dark Brushed Aluminium Finisher; Morzine Headlining; Electrically Deployed Towbar; 16 Way Electric Front Memory Seats; Heated Seats Throughout; Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors; Powered Tailgate; 19 Inch Sparkle Silver Alloys; Heated Steering Wheel; Start/Stop; Heated Front Windscreen; Powerfold Door Mirrors; Cruise Control; Satellite Navigation; Bluetooth; Keyless with Push Button Start; 60:40 Split Rear Foldable Seating; DAB Radio; Ambience Lighting; Spare Tyre. Full Land Rover Service History on 06/05/15 at 12,058; 10/05/16 at 20,373; 04/06/16 at 21,177. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.
4x4, Full main dealer service history
