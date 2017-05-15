loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Chipping Sodbury £57,995 57995.00GBP

61-65 Rounceval Street
Chipping Sodbury, BS37 6AS, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£57,995
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Colour Coded Interior, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Tow Pack, Auto-dip Rearview, Self-levelling Suspension , Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, CD Player, MP3 Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service his A stunning One Owner example with extremely low mileage, full service history and totally as new! It has a huge specification including Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Glass Roof, Cream Leather, Reverse Camera, Electric Towbar, Cruise and much more. Superb value at this price, don't miss out

  • Ad ID
    9979
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    5941 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
