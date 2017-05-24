loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Colchester £16,995 16995.00GBP

Viewing Best by Appointment
Colchester, CO5 7JH, Essex
United Kingdom

£16,995
4x4 VERY UNIQUE CAR. Prepared by SD Design. Pearl Yellow Paintwork. Upgraded front & rear bumpers, Front Grille, Tailgate Spoiler. Yellow Brembo Brake Calipers. 22'' Alloy Wheels with Brand New Tyres all round. Black Roof. Privacy Glass. Upgraded LED and Tinted Rear Light Clusters. Upgraded Xenon Headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights. Black Premium Leather interior with Heated Front & Rear Seats. Electric Seats with Drivers Memory & Lumbar Support. Touchscreen Satellite Navigation. Bluetooth Phone Preparation. Aux Input. Cruise Control. Heated Windscreen. Electric Steering Column. Full Service History with services recorded at 8k, 14k, 43k, 58k, 70k, 78k, 84k & 93k. Just had new Torque Convertor. New Alternator in August. Aux Belts Changed in March 2016. MOT 16th May 2018. Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available on our website and YouTube. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. Part Exchange Considered. View our website - WWW

4x4

  • Ad ID
    10114
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    102478 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
