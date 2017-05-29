loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Colchester £13,995 13995.00GBP

Colchester, CO5 7JH, Essex
£13,995
Stunning Overfinch Bespoke Range Rover Sport in Java Black with seats trimmed in Black & Red Leather, also the Steering Wheel, Gearknob & Door Trims detailed in matching leather and Overfinch overmats. In addition the car has Overfinch red dash clocks. Bodystyling consisting of deeper front & rear bumpers, upgraded tailpipe trim, Privacy Glass, Overfinch Badging, 22'' Alloy Wheels in Black, Front Grille Upgrade. Usual HSE Spec featuring Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Heated Windscreen, Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Electric Glass Sunroof, Bluetooth Phone Preparation, Aux Input. Service History with some early services carried out by Overfinch themselves. Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives very well. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. Part Exchange Considered. View our website - WWW.GEORGEKINGSLEY.CO

  • Ad ID
    10599
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    91126 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2727
