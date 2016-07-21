Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Harman Kardon, Colour SatNav, Parking Camera, Electric Seats, Full Leather, 4x4 Incredible Car. Outstanding Conditon Throughout, Upgrades - Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, Overfinch Body Styling, 22inch Overfinch Alloy Wheels, Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK & Europe Only), Reverse Camera, Heated Front Seats, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Fridge in Centre Console, 3 months warranty, Last serviced on 21/07/2016 at 64,850 miles, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Personal Telephone Integration System, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Premium Leather, 8 Way Driver & 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory. 5 seats, Black