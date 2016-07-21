Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Colchester £24,995 24995.00GBP
3 Haven Road
Colchester, CO2 8HT, Essex
United Kingdom
Harman Kardon, Colour SatNav, Parking Camera, Electric Seats, Full Leather, 4x4 Incredible Car. Outstanding Conditon Throughout, Upgrades - Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, Overfinch Body Styling, 22inch Overfinch Alloy Wheels, Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK & Europe Only), Reverse Camera, Heated Front Seats, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Fridge in Centre Console, 3 months warranty, Last serviced on 21/07/2016 at 64,850 miles, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Personal Telephone Integration System, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Premium Leather, 8 Way Driver & 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory. 5 seats, Black, FINANCE PACKAGES - With a number of lenders on board we are able to offer packages to suit individual circumstances, including Sub Prime. HPI CLEAR - All vehicles are provided with full HPI reports. WARRANTY - At Velvis Cars we provide every vehicle with a standard 3 month warranty through Auto Protect. An upgraded 6 month warranty, or wear and tear policies over 6 and 12 months are also available on request. Call or Text up to 10pm. 7 days a week. Please call James, Tom or Andrew to arrange a viewing, Viewings Best By Appointment
Harman Kardon, Colour SatNav, Parking Camera, Electric Seats, Full Leather, 4x4
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...