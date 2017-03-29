Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

4x4 Just Arrived. Santorini Black Sport HSE with Black Leather Interior, Piano Black Gloss Dashboard Inlays, Touchscreen Sat Nav, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Front & Rear Screens, Harmon/Kardon Stereo System, Nearly New Tyres all round, Electric Memory Seats, Electric Steering Column, Power Fold Mirrors, Centre Console Fridge, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rubber Mats, Side Steps, Privacy Glass, Auxilary Input for MP3 Players, Enhancements include detailed front grille, Colour coded door handles & side vents, Brembo Brake calipers in red, Chrome Mirror Covers. Full Service History inc recent service, 2 Owners, 2 Keys, all books. The bodywork and Interior of this car are in near immaculate condition, looks and drives like a car with half the mileage, the service history and ownership is superb. We can offer finance for all circumstances and a Nationwide delivery service is available. Credit & Debit Cards Accepted. Car Care Plan Warranties Available. Walk Around Video on our website and Youtube Channel. WWW.GEORGEKINGSLEY.CO.UK - Prestige & Performance Specialist