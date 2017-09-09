Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Full Service History, HPI CHECKED, Cambelt Changed, 4x4, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-Disc CD Player, MP3 Player, Harman Kardon, CD Player, Push Button Start, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, 4x4, Full service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this pristine condition, great spec Range Rover Sport HSE with only 76,000 miles and full service history including cam belts. A truly stunning example, ready to drive away. Finance available, new Mot. All vehicles are fully HPI checked & we are AA approved.Spec includes....Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Full leather Heated/Electric Seats With Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Voice Command, Bluetooth Phone System, Premium Navigation System, AUX Point, Harmon Kardon Speakers, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Auto Lights + Wipers, Folding rear seats, Child locks & Isofix system, Air conditioning, Electronic Air Suspension with Terrain Response TM, PLEASE CALL 8AM - 9PM TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. Bexley Car Sales is a family owned business based in Bexley Kent, All of our vehicles are fully HPI checked and have guaranteed mileage. Please read our reviews on Google and our website, We accept all major debit and credit cards, To view a vehicle please call the sales team on 0208 2981696 or 07917644514. Open 8am till 9pm. 5 seats, Grey, £13,950 p/x welcome