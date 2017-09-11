Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Full Service History, HPI CHECKED, 4x4, Full service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this superb condition, great spec 8 speed new shape model Range Rover Sport HSE Luxury with only 60,000 and full service history from new.Buy with complete confidence. We are a family business established over 20 years offering low mileage vehicles to thousands of new and returning customers. In return we have received great reviews on Google, our own website and many other sites. All of the vehicles available are fully HPI checked and will be up to date with service's and Mot. We offer very competitive finance and warranty packages over 1-5 years with zero deposit. We are open every day from 8am-9pm but do ask that you please call before making your journey to insure the vehicle you are interested in is still available.Spec includes....8 Speed, 5 Camera Parking System, Satellite Navigation, TV, Cool Fridge, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Electric Boot, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Full leather Heated/Electric Seats With Memory, AUX/USB+I POD, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Rear Seats, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Premium ICE, Side, Front And Corner Cameras, Keyless Entry And Start, Voice Command, Xenon Led Running Lights, Piano Black Interior, Audio System - DAB Radio, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Metallic Paint, Paddel Shift, Harman Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, DVD Audio Formats Supported, Hard D