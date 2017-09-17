Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

HPI CHECKED, Full Service History, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this pristine condition, great spec Range Sport HSE face lift model with only 63,000 miles, one previous owner and full Land Rover main dealer service history from new.Spec includes....Touch Screen Satellite Navigation With TV, Reverse Camera, Full Leather/Electric Seats With Memory Setting And Lumber, Piano Black Interior, Cool Fridge, 20'' unmarked alloy wheels with 4 nearly new tyres, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Digital Radio (DAB), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Voice Command, Cruise Control, AUX/USB+I POD, Keyless Entry And Start, Harman/Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, Hybrid television System, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Rear View Camera, Premium Leather with Perforations, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, 20in 15 Spoke Alloy Wheel-Style 3, Heated Front Windscreen, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Power Folding Mirrors, Push Button Start, PLEASE CALL 8AM - 9PM TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. Bexley Car Sales is a family owned business based in Bexley Kent, All of our vehicles are fully HPI checked and have guaranteed mileage. Please read our reviews on Google and our website, We accept all maj