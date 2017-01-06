Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Manufacturer Direct, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Parking Camera, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Self-levelling Suspension , Automatic Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Harman Kardon, MP3 Player, Full Service History, HPI CHECKED, Fridge, Electric Boot, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Colour Coded Body, Auto Lighting, Quick-Clear Screen, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Child Locks, Brake Assist, ABS, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, 4x4 Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this superb condition, top of the range spec Range Rover Sport HSE Luxury Pack with only 58,000 miles, one owner+demo and full Land Rover service history including new tyres. Please call 8am-9pm for further details.Spec includes...Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Reverse Camera, Electric Boot, Cool Fridge, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Media Pack, Voice Command, Xenon Lights, I Drive System, Full Leather/Electric/Heated seats With Memory Setting And Lumber, Heated Rear Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Paddle Shift, Harman Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, DVD Audio Formats Supported, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) Music Server, Dual Tuner in Level 3, iPod and Video Streaming by USB, Audio Streaming by Bluetooth, 2x USB Sockets in Console Stowage, Premium Leather with Perforations, Contrast Stitch, 20in 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Style 6, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Premium ICE, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Audio System - DAB Radio, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Metallic Paint, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Heated Front Windscreen, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Adaptive Dynamics, Terrain R