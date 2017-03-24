Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Manufacturer Direct, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Push Button Start, CD Player, Harman Kardon, MP3 Player, Fridge, Electric Boot, HPI CHECKED, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Colour Coded Body, Auto Lighting, Quick-Clear Screen, Isofix, Child Locks, Brake Assist, ABS, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Keyless Entry, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Lumbar Adjustment, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Bexley Car Sales are please to offer this superb condition, great spec Range Rover Sport HSE Lux with only 58,000 miles, one owner+demo and full Land Rover service history. Available for £532 a month. Please call 8am-9pm for further details.Spec includes....Touch Screen Satellite Navigation With TV, Reverse Camera, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cool Fridge, Electric Boot, Full Leather/Electric Seats With Memory Setting And Lumber, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless Entry And Start, Harman Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, DVD Audio Formats Supported, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) Music Server, Dual Tuner in Level 3, iPod and Video Streaming by USB, Audio Streaming by Bluetooth, 2x USB Sockets, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 20in 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Style 6, Media Pack, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Premium ICE, Audio System - DAB Radio, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Metallic Paint, Premium Leather with Perforations, Contrast Stitch, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Premium Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, Heated Front Windscreen, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, Perimetr