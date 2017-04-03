Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

4x4, Full service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this Range Rover Sport HSE with full service history from new. Please call 8am-9pm for further details. All of our cars are fully HPI checked and we are AA approved.Spec includes....Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth with voice command, Full Leather/Electric/Heated seats, AUX/USB, Park Distance Control, Heated Rear Seats, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Alarm, CD Changer, Computer, Upholstery Leather, Audio Remote Control, Air conditioning, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Electrochromic Powerfold Door Mirrors, Traction control, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Audio), Height adjustable drivers seat, Child locks & Isofix system, Anti-Lock Brakes, Folding rear seats, PLEASE CALL 8AM - 9PM TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. Bexley Car Sales is a family owned business based in Bexley Kent, All of our vehicles are fully HPI checked and have guaranteed mileage. Please read our reviews on Google and our website, We accept all major debit and credit cards, To view a vehicle please call the sales team on 0208 2981696 or 07917644514. Open 8am till 9pm. 5 seats, Silver, £9,450 p/x welcome