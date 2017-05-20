loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Eastbourne £12,995 12995.00GBP

Lottbridge Drove
Eastbourne, BN23 6PJ, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£12,995
Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, CD Player, Harman Kardon, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history FANTASTIC HIGH SPEC RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 HSE AUTOMATIC 5DR, BLACK, 99,029 MILES, S/HISTORY, BLACK LEATHER, SAT NAV, AIR CON, CRUISE CONTROL, PARK SENSORS, E/WINDOWS, C/LOCKS, ABS, MULTI AIR BAGS, HEAD LAMP WASH, ELECTRIC SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, SIDE STEPS, REAR SPOILER, PRIVACY GLASS, F/FOGS, 20'' ALLOY WHEELS

  • Ad ID
    10049
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    99029 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3628
