Eastbourne £15,995 15995.00GBP
Lottbridge Drove
Eastbourne, BN23 6PJ, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Satellite Navigation, Isofix, Full Leather, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Electric Windows, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Heated Seats, Multiple Airbags, ABS, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history 2009(09) LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 AUTOMATIC, 3 OWNERS, 71579 MILES, S/HISTORY, 20'' ALLOYS, SAT NAV, CREAM LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, E/WINDOWS, CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, P/SENSORS, F/FOGS, ISOFIX, E/MIRRORS, M/A/BAGS, ABS
