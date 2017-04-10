loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Get an Insurance Quote

Eastbourne £8,995 8995.00GBP

Lottbridge Drove
Eastbourne, BN23 6PJ, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£8,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Full Leather, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Central Locking, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history HIGH SPEC AND LOW &pound;295 ROAD ON THIS DEC 2005 RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 HSE TDV6 AUTOMATIC 5 DOOR, METALLIC GREY, 161,624 MILES, S/HISTORY, SAT NAV, FULL LEATHER, CLIMATE A/C, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, ISOFIX, MULTI AIR BAGS, ABS, HEAD LIGHT WASHERS, HEAD LIGHT WASHERS, R/W/WIPE, 20'' ALLOY WHEELS

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Full Leather, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Central Locking, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9400
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    161624 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on