Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

One private owner from new, Full Guy Salmon Service History, Two remote keys, Colour screen satellite navigation, Bluetooth hands Free Telephone, Touch screen media system, Satellite TV, Radar Guided Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Accident Alert System, 5 Surround Cameras , Fridge , Negra Wood Trim, Mood Lighting, Side Steps, Front and rear heated seats, Off Road compass, Hill Decent, Full Black Leather Interior, Dual zone digital climate control , Cruise Control, Front and rear parking sensors with park assist, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Electric drivers seat with 3 memory function, Electric passenger seat, Automatic headlights, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Harman Kardon Sound System, Key-less entry and starting, Electrically adjustable steering coloum, Front Centre Armrest, Rear Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Electric Folding Wingmirrors, Power Steering, Front and rear electric windows, Electric heated wing mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Front Air Bags With De-activ *** Serviced by Guy Salmon Portsmouth at 9, 22, 31, 50 and 68000 miles, last serviced on 28/01/2017, service cost £553. MOT runs until 9/02/2018 with no advisories *** This car is a stunning example, privately owned from new. Garaged its whole life and main dealer serviced. You will struggle to find another in such condition inside and out ***