Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Heathfield £23,950 23950.00GBP
Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Alcantara Leather, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Self-levelling Suspension , Push Button Start, Harman Kardon, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 6 speed gearbox, Dab Range Rover Sport 3.0 Hse, Santorini Black with black leather interior, Recently fitted with Revere bodykit and Hawke Chayton 22'' alloy wheels. 61650mls with Full Land Rover service history. Dab radio/cd player, Multi function steering wheel, Sat nav, Aircon, Bluetooth Telephone, USB and iPod ports, Reversing camera and parking sensors, Xenon auto lighting with headlamp wash, daytime running lights and front fog lights, Auto sensing wipers, Powerfold electric mirrors, Heated memory seats, Quickclear screens, Privacy glass, Side steps, Fridge/cooler. This vehicle is a credit to its former keeper. New mot and fresh service, 12months / 12000mls warranty
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Alcantara Leather, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Self-levelling Suspension , Push Button Start, Harman Kardon, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 6 speed gearbox, Dab
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...