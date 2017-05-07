loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Get an Insurance Quote

Hereford £9,990 9990.00GBP

Worcester Rd
Hereford, HR1 3RX, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£9,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Climate Control, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Cambelt Changed, Radio, Multi-Disc CD Player, Harman Kardon, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING A MINIMUM &pound;750 IN PART EXCHANGE ! THIS IS A FANTASTIC EXAMPLE OF THIS EXTREMELY SOUGHT AFTER VEHICLE WITH A FULL SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING CAM BELT CHANGE AND TOP SPECIFICATIONS INCLUDING REMOTE LOCKING , REAR PARKING SENSORS , FRONT FOGS , HEADLAMP WASH , CRUISE CONTROL , CD CHANGER , HEATED SEATS , FULL BLACK LEATHER SEATS , ELECTRIC SEATS , ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS , FRONT ARMRESTS , ELECTRIC WINDOWS , MULTI AIR BAGS PLUS LOTS MORE ! PRIOR TO DELIVERY THIS VEHICLE WILL COME FULLY PREPARED WITH A SERVCIE , SAFETY CHACK , FULL VALET AND A COMPREHENSIVE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY , PART EXCHANGE IS A PLEASURE AND FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED SUBJECT TO STATUS .

Accessories

Climate Control, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Cambelt Changed, Radio, Multi-Disc CD Player, Harman Kardon, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9833
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    104900 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on