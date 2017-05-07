Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Climate Control, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Cambelt Changed, Radio, Multi-Disc CD Player, Harman Kardon, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING A MINIMUM £750 IN PART EXCHANGE ! THIS IS A FANTASTIC EXAMPLE OF THIS EXTREMELY SOUGHT AFTER VEHICLE WITH A FULL SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING CAM BELT CHANGE AND TOP SPECIFICATIONS INCLUDING REMOTE LOCKING , REAR PARKING SENSORS , FRONT FOGS , HEADLAMP WASH , CRUISE CONTROL , CD CHANGER , HEATED SEATS , FULL BLACK LEATHER SEATS , ELECTRIC SEATS , ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS , FRONT ARMRESTS , ELECTRIC WINDOWS , MULTI AIR BAGS PLUS LOTS MORE ! PRIOR TO DELIVERY THIS VEHICLE WILL COME FULLY PREPARED WITH A SERVCIE , SAFETY CHACK , FULL VALET AND A COMPREHENSIVE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY , PART EXCHANGE IS A PLEASURE AND FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED SUBJECT TO STATUS .