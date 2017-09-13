Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

AZ Autos present a rare supercharged Range Rover Sport. This particular Range Rover has an excellent service record. Stratsone Land Rover have serviced the vehicle at 9k, 23k, 26k, 33k and we have carried out a further service at 46k as part of our RAC 82 point preparation process., Upgrades - Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, Hybrid Television System, Electric Sunroof, Tow Pack, Surround Camera System(four cameras), Standard Features - Premium Navigation System - Hard Disc Drive (HDD) with Full Colour Screen, Voice Control and Off Road-Mapping, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Dab Radio, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Voice Control, 20in 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels Chrome Option, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, Harman/Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, Heated Front Windscreen, Premium Leather with Perforations, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Satellite navigation, 20in Alloy Wheels, Xenon Adaptive Front Headlights with Cornering Lamps, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors - Electric Adjustment, Heated and Power Folding, Heated seats, Four Cannel All Terrain Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with All Round Disc Brakes, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA). It has an excellent specification with Satellite Navigati