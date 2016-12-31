Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

4x4 Full Ivory 'Ruched' Premium Leather Upholstery with Black Carpets and Rubber Over Mats, Electrically Adjustable Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory and Heated Rear Seats, 19 inch 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels with Side Steps, Land Rover Multi Media with Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity and Driver Information Centre, Auto Xenon Headlights with Wash, Leather Multi function Steering Wheel with Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Harman Kardon Surround System with Radio/CD Player and Aux Input, Heated Wind Screen, Refrigerated Centre Cool Box, ISOFIX Rear Child Seat Attachments, Remote Alarm Locking, Multi Air Bags, Warranty, 190 BHP, V6, 3 owners, supplied by Shukers Land Rover Shrewsbury and serviced by Stafford Land Rover at 14714 miles in 08/08 and 29018 miles in 08/09 then Harwoods Land Rover Tonbridge at 48641 miles in 07/11, 57263 miles in 08/12, 64671 miles in 08/13, 72348 miles in 08/14, 79218 miles in 08/15 and at 86594 miles in 08/16, 2 x keys, MOT until 09/17, superb throughout (no dogs or smokers), Santander finance available, subject to status, photos taken on arrival, more to follow after prep...