Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Hildenborough £19,750 19750.00GBP

London Road
Hildenborough, TN11 9ND, Kent
United Kingdom

£19,750
4x4 HST Body Styling with Front, Side and Rear HST Body Skirts, Tailgate Spoiler and Aluminium Side Running Bars, Beige Leather/Alcantara Upholstery with Beige Carpets, 20 inch Alloy Wheels with Red Brake Calipers, Land Rover Multi Media with Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity and Driver Information Centre, Reverse Camera, Xenon Headlights and Wash, 245 BHP, 4WD, car just landed more details to follow 7th Feb '17...

  • Ad ID
    8296
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    72500 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
