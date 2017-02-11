Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

4x4 Just arrived! Stunning Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic finished in beautiful Metallic Marianna Black. Spec includes Full Black Leather Upholstery with Cirrus (Ivory) Dash/Door Cards, Piano Black Door/Dash Inlays, Ebony Alcantara Headlining and Black Carpets, Soft Close Doors, Electrically Adjustable Heated/Ventilated (a/c) Front Seating with Driver Memory, 22 inch Black Autobiography Alloy Wheels with Red Brake Calipers, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Deployable Side Steps, Land Rover Multi Media with HD Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity and Driver Information Centre, Meridian Surround Sound System with Bluetooth Audio, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player/USB Port and Aux Input, Auto Adaptive Xenon Headlights with LED Signature Daytime Running Lights and Wash, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reverse Camera, Air Suspension, Power Tailgate Function, Power Folding Heated Door Mirrors, Dynamic Drive Mode, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Alarm Locking, Warranty, 288 BHP, 4WD, 2 owners, supplied and serviced by Ripon Land Rover at 15744 miles in 10/14, 28551 miles in 11/15 and Guy Salmon Land Rover Maidstone at 42230 miles in 11/16, 2 x keys, superb throughout, Santander finance available, subject to status, car arriving Thursday 9th February, more details and photos to follow...