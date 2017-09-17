Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Hockley £16,995 16995.00GBP
206 Main Road
Hockley, SS5 4EG, Essex
United Kingdom
Bluetooth, Cool Box , Cruise Control, Dual Climate Zones, DVD Player, Electric Steering Column, Electric Sunroof, Full Leather, Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Sound System, Heated Seats - Front & Rear, iPod Connectivity, Rear DVD Entertainment System , Satellite Navigation, 20'' Alloy Wheels , Auto-dip Rearview, AUX Connection Point, Cup Holders, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Info Display, Multiple Airbags, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Central Locking, Roof Rails, Full Service History, Excellent Condition, 4x4 HUGE SPEC INC. REAR ENTERTAINMENT, 20'' ALLOYS & FULL SERVICE HISTORY.
