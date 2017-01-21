loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Get an Insurance Quote

Hove £12,500 12500.00GBP

57 Brunswick Street West
Hove, BN3 1EL, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£12,500
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Dual Climate Zones, Colour SatNav, DVD Player, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Rear Spoiler, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Anti-Theft System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, Xenon Headlamps, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history outstanding condition inside and out original overmats fitted from new must be seen .

Accessories

Dual Climate Zones, Colour SatNav, DVD Player, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Rear Spoiler, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Anti-Theft System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, Xenon Headlamps, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7774
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    130000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on