loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Get an Insurance Quote

Hove £12,950 12950.00GBP

57 Brunswick Street West
Hove, BN3 1EL, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£12,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Climate Control, DVD Player, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Harman Kardon, Multi-Disc CD Player, Auto Lighting, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Privacy Glass, Anti-Theft System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Sports Seats, Electric Handbrake, Stability Control, Memory Seats, 20'' Alloys, 4x4

Accessories

Climate Control, DVD Player, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Harman Kardon, Multi-Disc CD Player, Auto Lighting, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Privacy Glass, Anti-Theft System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Sports Seats, Electric Handbrake, Stability Control, Memory Seats, 20'' Alloys, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8295
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4197
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on