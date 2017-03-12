loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Hove £12,950 12950.00GBP

57 Brunswick Street West
Hove, BN3 1EL, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£12,950
DVD Player, Colour SatNav, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Electric Seats, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Harman Kardon, Auto Lighting, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Privacy Glass, Anti-Theft System, Rear Wash/wipe, Rear Spoiler, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Metallic Paintwork, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Sports Seats, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

  • Ad ID
    8888
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4197
