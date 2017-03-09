loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Get an Insurance Quote

£57,990 57990.00GBP

Verralls Garage
TN17 2AF, Kent
United Kingdom

£57,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

22'' Alloy Wheels, Black design pack, Meridian sound upgradeVVS are delighted to offer this 2015 (65) Landrover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic presented in the very best colour combination of Santorini black with full ivory leather interior. This is a very high spec car including sliding panoramic roof, stealth pk, 22inch matt black alloys, deployable side steps, privacy glass with solar attenuating Windscreen, rear camera, red brake calipers. The car comes completewith a full Landrover Service history and the balance of the manufactures warranty for complete peace of mind., Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8831
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    11000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on