Land Rover Range Rover Sport

£57,990 57990.00GBP
Verralls Garage
TN17 2AF, Kent
United Kingdom
22'' Alloy Wheels, Black design pack, Meridian sound upgradeVVS are delighted to offer this 2015 (65) Landrover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic presented in the very best colour combination of Santorini black with full ivory leather interior. This is a very high spec car including sliding panoramic roof, stealth pk, 22inch matt black alloys, deployable side steps, privacy glass with solar attenuating Windscreen, rear camera, red brake calipers. The car comes completewith a full Landrover Service history and the balance of the manufactures warranty for complete peace of mind., Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.
