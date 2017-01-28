Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Lightwater £24,000 24000.00GBP
Mill House Burnt Pollard Lane
Lightwater, GU18 5SR, Surrey
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Xenon Headlamps, Satellite Navigation, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Powered Folding Mirrors, Memory Seats, iPod Connectivity, Alarm, Central Locking, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Retractable Headrests, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Tow Pack, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Harman Kardon, Multi-Disc CD Player, 2 Keys, Remote/Auto Tailgate operation, Rear Spoiler, DAB, Side Steps, iPod Input, Keyless Start, Head Restraints, Electric Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fridge, Media Interface, 20'' Alloy Rear H/Seats. All usual dealer facilities, Finance arranged, 6 months Warranty, Part Exchange welcome, Credit (fees apply) & Debit cards accepted. All cars are HPI checked and certified clear, viewing by appointment (as not all cars are stored on site), including evenings. Goto www.carstable.co.uk for more pictures.
