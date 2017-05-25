Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

4x4 Orkney Grey Metallic, Just One Previous Owner From New With 69K And Full Land Rover Service History, A Mega Spec Vehicle That Includes FULL LENGTH GLASS PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LUXOR BEIGE/CREAM OXFORD LEATHER, Heated Rear Seats, Satellite Navigation & Heated/Cooling Seats, Specification Includes: 8 Speed Automatic Gearbox, Full Length Glass Panoramic Sunroof, Red Brake Calipers, Full CREAM Premium Leather Dashboard, HDD Land Rover Touchscreen Satellite Navigation System, Power Tailgate, Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Paddleshift Gear Changing, Front & Rear Comfort Air Conditioning, Rear Reversing Camera with Parktronic And Interior Display, Adaptive Cornering Enhancement, Adaptive Dynamics, Upgraded Meridian Surround Sound System, Electric Folding/Heated/Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Dual Electric Memory Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Front Windscreen, Rear Privacy Glass, Illuminated Side Door Tread Plates, Front Fog Lights, Power Washing for Front Headlamps, Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Ambient Lighting, Passive Entry and Push Button Start/Keyless Go, Leather Edged Floor Mats, Traffic Message Channel, Contrasting Dark Grey Oak Veneer Interior Trim with Brushed Aluminium, A Lovely Vehicle Presented In Pristine Condition That Must Be Seen To Be Appreciated