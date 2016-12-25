loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Maidstone £17,495 17495.00GBP

Headcorn Road
Maidstone, ME17 3EH, Kent
United Kingdom

£17,495
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, DVD Player, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, Television, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Radio, CD Player, Push Button Start, Electric Sunroof, Self-levelling Suspension , Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7561
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    110000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
