Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Price Includes OAKWOODS TOTAL CARE See Main Advert, Full Autobiography Styling Bumpers, Alloys, Lights, Keyless GO Touch Screen SAT NAV Voice DAB, HDD Premium Navigation TMC Dynamic Route Guidance, Harmon Kardon LOGIC 7 Surround Sound System , Reversing Assist Camera, Bi-Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime Running Light, DAB RADIO , Electric Drivers Seat with 3 Position Memory, Piano Black Interior Trim, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Electric Steering Wheel Adjust, Privacy Glass (Laminated), i-Pod Connectivity lead USB Connectivity Module, Rain & Light Sensors, Heated Front Windscreen, Mirror Pack, Aluminium Running Boards, Multi Function Tiptronic Steering Wheel, Full Service History, Parking Aid Pack, Full Set of Keys, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 4x4, Full service history SERVICE AND MOT RECORD..11th October 2011 - Land Rover 'A' Type Service - Hartwell Land Rover - 16,334 Miles..8th June 2012 - Land Rover Service - Land Rover Company Vehicles - 35,584 Miles..1st June 2013 - Land Rover 48k Service - Chipperfield Land Rover - 44,480 Miles..17th February 2014 - Land Rover 'B' Type Service + VOSA MOT Test - Marshall Land Rover - 52,308 Miles..19th March 2015 - VOSA MOT Test - 65,497 Miles..14th July 2015 - Annual Oil Service - Independent Land Rover Specialist - 67,643 Miles..25th July 2016 - VOSA MOT Test - 78,566 Miles..26th September 2016 - Land Rover 60k Large Service + Rear Brake Pads - RCV Land Rover Center, East Peckham - 80,685 Miles....****OAKWOODS TOTAL CARE PACKAGE*****..Our WEBSITE Price INCLUDES our TOTAL CARE PACKAGE which comprises of the following items:..NEW VOSA MOT + Comprehensive Pre Sale Vehicle INSPECTION + Oil Service..24 Month NATIONAL, UNLIMITED MILEAGE, Premier PLUS Warranty, UNLIMITED CLAIMS with NO EXCESS, 2,000 pounds Per Claim Limit, Redeemable at ANY VAT registered UK Garage, Up to 60 days EUROPEAN Cover, and is transferable to a New Owner if car sold Privately..Official HPI Check + Quarter tank of FUEL + PROFESSIONAL Vehicle Valet (Interior and Exterior)....****OUR CONTACT DETAILS****..****Call Oakwood's on 01622 726986 - AFTER HOURS 07711 197251 - 10 Mins from Jct 5, M20 Kent****..****Part Exchange WANTED - Anywhere in the UK Delivery Service****..****Debit and Credit Cards Accepted - Full Dealer Finance Facilitie