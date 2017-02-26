Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Curtain Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Harman Kardon, CD Player, Push Button Start, Self-levelling Suspension , Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Automatic Electric Windows, Auto-dip Rearview, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history RANGEROVER SPORT, SUPERCHARGED,65K WHEN NEW, HARD TO FIND IN METALLIC BLUE, WELL LOOKED AFTER INSIDE AND OUT, UPGRADED SUPERCHARGED ALLOYS, BLACK HEATED SEATS ALL ROUND, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS AND REVERSE CAMERA, SAT NAV, PADDLE SHIFT GEARS ON STEERING WHEEL, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM,FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES WITH 0% DEPOSIT, 5 DAY DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE AND PART EXCHANGE FOR YOUR CURRENT CAR ALSO AVAILABLE. FULL DEALER FACILITIES.