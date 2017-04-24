loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Paignton £79,995 79995.00GBP

Patrick House Blythe Way
Paignton, TQ4 7QP, Devon
United Kingdom

£79,995
Alloy wheels, 4x4 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr (start/stop), ELECTIC DEPLOYABLE TOWBAR, SAT/NAV ELECTRIC SIDE STEPS, 2015 (65 reg), SUV, 6,910 miles, Automatic, 4999cc, Petrol, STOP/START, REVERSE CAMERA, PANORAMIC OPEN GLASS ROOF, TWO TONE LEATHER, BALANCE OF MANUFACTERS WARRANTY,, Upgrades - electric tailgate, electric deployable side steps, privacy glass, Sliding Panoramic Roof Including Powered Blind, heated front screen, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, two tone leather seats, Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Premium HDD Navigation System (Includes Hard Disk Drive Audio Server (10 CD/DVD Storage and Play), Intelligent Stop/Start System, Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance and Rear Junction View/Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, Three - Zone Climate Control, DAB Radio, Eight-Inch High Resolution Touch - Screen, SWYS Intuitive Voice Control, Push Button Keyless Start/Stop, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Heated Front Windscreen, Radio/MP3 Compatible Audio Hard Disk Server/Auxiliary Device Connectivity, Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm (Includes Tilt Sensor and Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features), Bluetooth Audio Streaming and Bluetooth Phone Connection, Power Windows with Remote Power Locking, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Body Coloured Bumpers, Alloy wheels, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Drivers Airbag, Front Passe

Alloy wheels, 4x4

  • Ad ID
    9625
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    6910 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4999
