Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, on board computer, iPod Connectivity, Remote Central Locking, Rear Headrests, Head Restraints, Metallic Paintwork, Traction Control, chrome grille, detachable tow pack, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history Chrome side vents,20'' Autobiography alloy wheels with Pirelli tyres,,boot liner,genuine Landrover rubber floor mats,Full service history,cambelt service carried out at 91525 miles,all handbooks with the car,2 keys,all new brake discs and pads,last service was November 2016 with all genuine Landrover parts-this luxury 4x4 has been very highly maintained by it's previous owner both mechanically and cosmetically-a beautiful clean car inside and out (private number plate not included) selling on behalf of the customer -therefore please call to arrange a viewing