Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Peterborough £18,995 18995.00GBP

Fouracres Bungalow
Peterborough, PE6 0RL, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

£18,995
Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Headlamp Jetwash, Powered Folding Mirrors, Side Steps, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Full Leather, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Colour SatNav, Parking Camera, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Radio, Harman Kardon, Push Button Start, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, ABS, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Alloy wheels, Full service history A stunning example of this popular 4x4,full service history,excellent value for money,Will be valeted to the highest standard once everything has thawed out !!

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8119
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    103000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
Range Rover Sport for sale

