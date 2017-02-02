loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Petersfield £10,995 10995.00GBP

East Street
Petersfield, GU31 5EA, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£10,995
car description

Full Leather, Cruise Control, Power Steering, ABS, Air Bag, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Windows, Bluetooth, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Alloy wheels, Cambelt Changed, Satellite Navigation, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Electric Handbrake, Auto Lighting, Memory Seats, Immobiliser, Parking Sensors, Trip Computer, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8179
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    154000 mi
  • Owners
    7
  • Engine Size
    2720
Range Rover Sport for sale

