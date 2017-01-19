Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Portsmouth £16,450 16450.00GBP
BP Station
Portsmouth, PO3 6QB, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Excellent FINANCE packages to suit EVERYBODY., When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, P.X. and Finance a pleasure, Debit & Credit Cards Welcome., 4x4 Stunning Nara Bronze Metallic with absolutely as new Cream leather electric memory & heated front & rear seats, looks and drives like 50,000 miles, demo + 1 owner with full Guy Salmon service history. Spec includes: sat-nav, reversing camera, front sensors, electric steering column with heated steering wheel, as new 20'' sports alloys, side steps, key less entry and start, 2 keys, xenons, blue tooth, C.D. Mp3 USB, Harman Kardon sound system, triple zone auto climate cont. cruise cont. with forward monitoring, privacy glass + much more. WE ARE AN RAC APPROVED DEALER! ALL OUR CARS are RAC MULTI POINT INSPECTED AND INCLUDE A 3 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY AND ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE., This car is superb
