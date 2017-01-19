loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Portsmouth £16,450 16450.00GBP

BP Station
Portsmouth, PO3 6QB, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£16,450
Excellent FINANCE packages to suit EVERYBODY., When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, P.X. and Finance a pleasure, Debit &amp; Credit Cards Welcome., 4x4 Stunning Nara Bronze Metallic with absolutely as new Cream leather electric memory & heated front & rear seats, looks and drives like 50,000 miles, demo + 1 owner with full Guy Salmon service history. Spec includes: sat-nav, reversing camera, front sensors, electric steering column with heated steering wheel, as new 20'' sports alloys, side steps, key less entry and start, 2 keys, xenons, blue tooth, C.D. Mp3 USB, Harman Kardon sound system, triple zone auto climate cont. cruise cont. with forward monitoring, privacy glass + much more. WE ARE AN RAC APPROVED DEALER! ALL OUR CARS are RAC MULTI POINT INSPECTED AND INCLUDE A 3 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY AND ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE., This car is superb

  • Ad ID
    7743
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    117000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
