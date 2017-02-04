loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Portsmouth £14,750 14750.00GBP

BP Station
Portsmouth, PO3 6QB, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£14,750
car description

When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, Excellent FINANCE packages to suit EVERYBODY., Debit &amp; Credit Cards Welcome., P.X. and Finance a pleasure, 4x4 Excellent Stirling Silver Metallic with Black leather electric heated front & rear seats and excellent 19'' Black alloy wheels + side steps. Just 94,000 miles with full service history. Great spec including: Colour screen premium sat-nav, front & rear parking sensors, dual zone auto climate control, cruise control, Harman Kardon premium sound system with 6 C.D. stacker & Mp3 connection, blue tooth connectivity, remote locking with 2 keys, electric windows and mirrors, heated front & rear screens, auto lights & wipers, A.B.S. braking system, traction control, hill decent assist + much more. Splendid condition and value. !st to see will buy. (MORE PICS TO FOLLOW SHORTLY), This car is superb

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8228
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    94000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
