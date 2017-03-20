Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Portsmouth £13,950 13950.00GBP
BP Station
Portsmouth, PO3 6QB, Hampshire
United Kingdom
When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, Excellent FINANCE packages to suit EVERYBODY., Debit & Credit Cards Welcome., P.X. and Finance a pleasure, 4x4 Immaculate Night fire Red Metallic with excellent Oatmeal leather electric heated memory seats. Spec includes: Premium sat nav, front & rear parking sensors, 20'' sports alloy, Harman Kardan premium sound system, 6 CD & Mp3 connection, blue tooth connection, chrome pack, stainless steel side steps, dual zone auto climate control, cruise control, xenon head lights, heated front & rear screens, auto lights and wipers, seat height & electric steering column adjustment, remote locking with 2 keys, electric windows and mirrors, ABS braking system, traction control, hill start & hill decent assist Etc. Absolutely lovely genuine motorcar. Sold with full service new M.O.T., This car is superb
