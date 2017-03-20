loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Portsmouth £13,950 13950.00GBP

BP Station
Portsmouth, PO3 6QB, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£13,950
car description

When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, Excellent FINANCE packages to suit EVERYBODY., Debit &amp; Credit Cards Welcome., P.X. and Finance a pleasure, 4x4 Immaculate Night fire Red Metallic with excellent Oatmeal leather electric heated memory seats. Spec includes: Premium sat nav, front & rear parking sensors, 20'' sports alloy, Harman Kardan premium sound system, 6 CD & Mp3 connection, blue tooth connection, chrome pack, stainless steel side steps, dual zone auto climate control, cruise control, xenon head lights, heated front & rear screens, auto lights and wipers, seat height & electric steering column adjustment, remote locking with 2 keys, electric windows and mirrors, ABS braking system, traction control, hill start & hill decent assist Etc. Absolutely lovely genuine motorcar. Sold with full service new M.O.T., This car is superb

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9025
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
