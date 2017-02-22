loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Sevenoaks £32,990 32990.00GBP

Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, TN15 7EP, Kent
United Kingdom

£32,990
car description

Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Bluetooth, DVD Player, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Push Button Start, Harman Kardon, Television, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Quick-Clear Screen, Multiple Airbags, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Rear Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Head Restraints, Front Centre Armrest, Side Steps VERY WELL CARED FOR RANGE ROVER COMES WITH FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY,REAR ENTERTAINMENT,SIDE STEPS,MUST BE SEEN A REAL NICE CAR

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8546
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
