Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Sevenoaks £17,990 17990.00GBP

Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, TN15 7EP, Kent
United Kingdom

£17,990
Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, DVD Player, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Harman Kardon, Electric Seats, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Auto-dip Rearview, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Electric Sunroof, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Rear Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Front Centre Armrest, 20'' Alloys, 4x4 BIG SPEC,FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY,SATNAV,REAR ENTERTAINMENT,LOVELY COLOUR COMBO

  • Ad ID
    8657
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3628
