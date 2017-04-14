loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Sevenoaks £26,990 26990.00GBP

Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, TN15 7EP, Kent
United Kingdom

£26,990
Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, DVD Player, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Harman Kardon, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Push Button Start, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Front Centre Armrest, Lumbar Adjustment, Height Adjustable Seat, 20'' Alloys, 4x4 FIRST OF THE 8 SPEED,GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY,HIGH SPEC CAR WITH BEST COLOUR COMBO,COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9490
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
