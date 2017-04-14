Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Sevenoaks £26,990 26990.00GBP
Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, TN15 7EP, Kent
United Kingdom
Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, DVD Player, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Harman Kardon, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Push Button Start, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Front Centre Armrest, Lumbar Adjustment, Height Adjustable Seat, 20'' Alloys, 4x4 FIRST OF THE 8 SPEED,GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY,HIGH SPEC CAR WITH BEST COLOUR COMBO,COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY
