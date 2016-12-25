loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Slough £10,850 10850.00GBP

347 - 351
Slough, SL1 5PR, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£10,850
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Full Leather, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Radio, Side Steps, Satellite Navigation, Alloy wheels, 4x4

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7562
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    99000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
Range Rover Sport for sale

